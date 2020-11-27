Mumbai Crime: Fake ticket checker arrested at Belapur station second time in a week

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has arrested a man for the second time in a week for allegedly posing as a trainee ticket checker.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Ganesh R Atre was out on bail when he was arrested by Panvel GRP at Belapur station on Tuesday.

A resident of Pratiksha Nagar, Sion, the 47-year-old was first arrested by Wadala GRP on November 20. Explaining the modus operandi of the accused, a CR official said Atre targeted ticketless commuters and would often enter the booking office to project an air of authenticity – “so passengers would think he is a real ticket checker”.

Atre entered the booking office of Belapur station at around 5.45 pm on November 24, the official said. When the booking clerk asked him to produce his ID, he failed to do so. “The booking clerk called the Railway Police Force staff, who handed over the accused to the Panvel GRP,” he said.

“We booked the accused under sections of the IPC on Tuesday evening. The Wadala GRP had arrested him on November 20 and released him on bail the next day,” said Vaishali Kamanpure, senior inspector, Panvel GRP.

Atre was produced in court on Wednesday and was remanded in police custody, she said.

Last year 11 cases (fake TC) were detected in the suburban section of CR. In January 2020 another case was detected by the ticket checking staff of Dadar.

Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR, said commuters should always insist on seeing ticket examiners’ identity cards. “It is mandatory for the staff to wear a specific attire, including a badge. I appeal to every passenger to be aware of fake ticket checkers and immediately inform the station staff in case of any doubt,” he said.

