Mumbai Crime: Fan Shahrukh threatens to kill Salman Khan for break in Bollywood; held

According to police, the man contacted Salman's personal assistant over the phone on October 6 and demanded the personal number of the actor.

A 27-year-old 'aspiring actor' has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly threatening Bollywood superstar Salman Khan by calling up his PA after she refused to share the contact number of the actor, the police said Monday.

The accused Shahrukh Gulabnabi alias Shera told the police that he was looking for a break in Bollywood and wanted Salman to be his "godfather" in the film industry, a police officer said. According to police, Shera contacted Salman's personal assistant over phone on October 6 and demanded the personal number of the actor.

"When she refused to share the number, he started abusing the actor and threatened to kill him," the officer said. He said Shera then called up Salman's father Salim Khan on November 13 and sought the actor's number while claiming that he was working for gangster Chhota Shakeel.

As Salim Khan refused to share Salman's contact number, Shera threatened him, the officer said. "After police were contacted, we registered a case against the unidentified person at Bandra police station under section 506 (2) (punishment for criminal intimidation) and others provisions of Information Technology Act," said senior police inspector Girish Anavkar.

He said the caller number was traced to Uttar Pradesh and Shera was arrested from Allahabad. Shera was brought to Mumbai Monday morning and produced before a court which remanded him in police custody til November 22, the officer said.

"He told police that he was an aspiring actor and wanted an entry into Bollywood. He was demanding Salman's contact number, as he wanted the actor to be his godfather in the film industry," he said.

