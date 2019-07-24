Mumbai Crime: Father arrested for shooting son in Oshiwara flat

crime

The police found the 33-year-old victim dead at his flat at Narmada Co-operative Housing Society at Oshiwara

Srinivas Ganji was arrested on the basis of circumstantial evidence for Vicky's (left) murder, said the police

The Oshiwara police on Tuesday arrested a 55-year-old man in the murder of his son. Srinivas Ganji allegedly shot Vicky, 33, with a country made pistol in the chest on Monday. The police found him dead in their flat at Narmada Co-operative Housing Society at Oshiwara.

Versions of the murder

While Ganji has been arrested, the police have received different versions of the incident. In one, police said Ganji shot his son in their house on the first floor, and later tried to dispose of the weapon which was recovered from his Activa. They also said that instead of taking his son to a hospital, Ganji went to the Oshiwara police station, to inform them that Vicky was found dead with bullet injuries.

A source from the police also said that they were told that Ganji was talking to the watchman when they heard a shot fired and rushed to his house. The source said, "They saw Vicky lying on the floor. Ganji rushed to the Oshiwara police station which is just a minute away." In yet another version, on Monday between 8 and 8.30 pm, a laundryman came to the flat but no one answered the doorbell. On going down, he met Ganji. They then went to the flat. Police said when the door was not opened, they broke it open and saw Vicky's body. "We received the primary information from the father. The person was found lying on the floor. The hospital declared him brought dead," said Shailesh Pasalwad, senior PI of Oshiwara police station.

Father's role suspected

The police suspected the role of Ganji. "After visiting the spot and looking at the circumstances, we called Ganji to record his statement. Teams also analysed the CCTV footage where the flat is, and didn't find anybody else entering the house. Later, he was arrested on the basis of circumstantial evidence," said a police officer. This included the weapon used in the crime, which was recovered from Ganji's Activa parked in the society premises, said the police. They said the accused procured the weapon illegally. A case of murder was registered under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

'They had frequent fights'

Vicky lived with his brother, Rocky, 31, and their father, who is a driver. Rocky works with a private firm. He has been made the complainant in the case. According to the police, there were frequent fights between father and son over many issues. "The deceased was unemployed since January this year, and always at home. He was also a drug abuser which Ganji did not like," another police officer said. "We have arrested Srinivas Ganji, the father of the deceased, Vicky Ganji," said Manoj Kumar Sharma, additional commissioner, West region.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates