Mumbai Crime: Father sets girl on fire for talking on the phone

The girl, Shaista Ansari, was brought to KEM hospital, where her condition is said to be critical

Mohammed Murtuza Ansari has been remanded in police custody. Pic/Hanif Patel

Furious with his 16-year-old daughter spending too much time on the phone, a man allegedly poured kerosene on her and set her ablaze in Virar on Monday. The girl, Shaista Ansari, was brought to KEM hospital, where her condition is said to be critical.

Based on the girl's statement, the Virar police have arrested the father, Mohammed Murtuza Ansari, 45, on charges of attempt to murder. He has been remanded in police custody by the court.

According to the girl's statement, she was speaking on her mobile phone, when her father returned from work. Seeing her still chatting after a while, he snatched her phone and smashed it on the ground. He then brought out a can of kerosene, poured it on her and set her alight.

A police team visited her residence to find out whether her father had indeed set her alight or whether she had attempted suicide after a fight with him. However, no one in the family was willing to speak. Hence, the father was arrested based on Shaista's statement. Shaista is the eldest daughter and lives with her parents and three siblings.

