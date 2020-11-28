Mumbai Crime: Father-son duo arrested for floating 2 firms to issue fake invoices

Acting on the basis of intelligence developed by data analytics, the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) officials, Thane, booked a case of issuing fake invoice and utilisation of inadmissible input tax credit against two firms identified as Neha Impex and Rohini Impex on November 27.

During the investigation, the CSGT officers found that both the firms were created in the name of dummy persons by showing fraudulent documents.

Dr. Sudhir Kohakade, joint commissioner, CGST (Thane Commissionerate), said, "The said firms issued fake invoices without the supply of goods or services to nine firms being owned and operated by Hanif Mohammed Nagaria and Faisal Hanif Mohammed Nagaria. The investigations revealed that they floated the aforesaid two firms to avail inadmissible input tax credit, which was then encashed by them by way of refund through their 9 firms under the garb of export of readymade garments."

He added, "The total value of invoices issued by the two firms is Rs 233.21 crore and the tax involved in the said invoices was Rs 13.82 crore."

Both, Hanif and Faisal were arrested on November 27. The father-son duo were remanded to judicial custody till December 10. Further investigations are in progress.

