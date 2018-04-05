Mumbai Crime: Fed up of abuse, Powai woman poisons herself and two sons

The woman, identified as Alka Waghmare, lived in Powai with her mother-in-law, husband, Pravin Waghmare, and her two children, 4-year-old Arihant and 5-year-old Archiman

Tired of the constant abuse from her mother-in-law and her husband, a 45-year-old woman attempted to take the lives of her two sons and commit suicide, by administering rat poison.

The woman, identified as Alka Waghmare, lived in Powai with her mother-in-law, husband, Pravin Waghmare, and her two children, 4-year-old Arihant and 5-year-old Archiman. All three were rushed Sion hospital and are currently out of danger.

A report in the Indian Express quotes an officer from the Powai police station as having stated that Waghmare had an argument with her mother-in-law, following which she bought a bottle of rat poison.

The woman, who works at a mall in Powai, then gave her sons a soft drink laced with the rat poison and consumed some herself. The police also found that the woman's husband and mother-in-law would harass her mentally and physically on a regular basis.

