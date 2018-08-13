Mumbai Crime: Fed up of baby's illnesses, mother drowns him

crime

According to Bhiwandi Taluka police, Kalpana Gaikar, 26, was frustrated that her baby used to fall ill frequently. Police said, "On Saturday, Gaikar told her family that she was taking a walk with the baby

Fed up of her son's frequent illnesses, a mother drowned the four-month-old in a roadside nullah on Saturday. Bhiwandi police received a call about an unnatural death from a hospital, registered a case and arrested her. The incident happened in Kawad village in Bhiwandi.

According to Bhiwandi Taluka police, Kalpana Gaikar, 26, was frustrated that her baby used to fall ill frequently. Police said, "On Saturday, Gaikar told her family that she was taking a walk with the baby.

But she drowned him in a roadside nullah. She then cleaned him and took him home. Later she started shouting that he was not responding. The family took him to the civil hospital, where he was declared dead due to drowning. After she was taken in custody she confessed to the crime and was arrested."

