Mumbai Crime: Fed up of torture, mother and teenage son kill alcoholic father in Vasai

Fed up of the daily torture and alcohol addiction, a 42-year-old Shobha Chavan along with her 15-year-old son, killed her husband Ankush Chavan (45) in Vasai last week.

According to the police sources, the deceased Ankush was a daily wages labour and lived with his wife and children near Walive Village in Vasai east.

Ankush was found dead last Wednesday in the corridor of his house. Initially, cops assumed that Ankush died of natural cause. However, when his body was sent for an autopsy at a local government hospital, the report revealed that he died of strangulation and not due to any natural cause.

Soon, cops began their investigation and started interrogating Ankush's family members. Eventually, Shobha confessed to killing her husband with the help of her son.

According to cops, Ankush used to assault and torture Shoba, and their children. He also suspected her character and would ask his daughter for money for alcohol. He also would allegedly come home every night in an inebriated state and assault Shobha and their children.

"On the day of the incident, Ankush came home drunk, assaulted Shobha, her daughter and went off to sleep. However, in a fit of rage, Shobha along with her son strangulated Ankush using her daughter's dupatta and kept his body in the corridor of their house," a police officer from Waliv police station the officer said.

Cops have arrested and booked Shobha and her son under Sections 302, 201, 181, and 34 of IPC. "She has been sent to police custody while her son has been sent to a juvenile home," a senior official from Waliv police station.

