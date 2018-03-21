Mumbai Crime: Fed up with her alcoholism, man murders pregnant wife

The Ganeshpuri police have arrested the accused, Kalpesh Thackeray, and recovered the deceased's remains



A 30-year-old man surrendered himself before the police yesterday for allegedly killing his eight-month pregnant wife and burying her outside their house in Bhiwandi. The Ganeshpuri police have arrested the accused, Kalpesh Thackeray, and recovered the deceased's remains.



According to the police, the victim, Mai, was an alcoholic and Kalpesh would often tell her to stop drinking for their child, but she wouldn't listen to him. On March 12, a day after the murder, he registered a missing complaint of his wife, to not come under the police's radar, but later, he surrendered and confessed to the murder. Mai and Kalpesh had met three years ago in the dance bar she used to work in, fallen in love and gotten married last year.

Senior inspector Shekhar Dhobe said, "The woman was an alcoholic, and this led to daily fights between the two. On March 11, they had a huge fight, during which the accused strangulated her. He buried her near their house. We have recovered the remains and sent them for post-mortem. We are awaiting the report."

