Mumbai Crime: Fingerprint tech helps Dadar GRP identify unclaimed body

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The fingerprint technology of the Mumbai police has helped the Dadar GRP identify an unclaimed body found on the tracks 14 months ago. The Government Railway Police (GRP) had since been struggling to find who the man, until the new commissioner came to their rescue and told them to seek Finger Print Bureau's assistance.

The GRP had found the body on the tracks near platform number 3 of Dadar railway station in November 2018. "The person was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. The post-mortem report said it was a natural death. Since then, we had been trying to identify the body so we can hand it over to his relatives. The details were uploaded online to help find his identity but no one approached us," said Senior Inspector Prasad Pandhare of Dadar GRP.

Soon after taking charge as the GRP commissioner in May, Ravindra Sengaonkar asked the officers to approach the Finger Print Bureau of Mumbai police to establish his identity. "The fingerprint samples were sent to the bureau six months back and the report was received last week," Pandhare said on Thursday. The bureau identified the man as 35-year-old Vikas Kumar Verma, he said.

Verma lived on the footpath near Tilak bridge at Dadar, said the police, adding that he was a history-sheeter and several cases were registered against him at different GRP posts. Pandhare said the GRP, "after the identification, cremated Verma according to the Hindu rituals as no one came to claim the body."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates