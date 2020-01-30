Mumbai Crime: FIR filed after man misusing national emblem in visiting card threatens Colaba businessman

The MRA Marg Police has registered an FIR against man named Mohammad Aamir Khan (31) after a man filed a complaint against him for misusing the national emblem in his business card. Complainant Adnan Nasir Sheikh (31), a Colaba-based businessman, told the police that Khan, a resident of Dongri, was filing false complaints against a hotel he owns, to the BMC.

Shaikh said in a police complaint that on June 4, 2019, Khan approached Shaikh while he was in his office in Beckway House, telling him to talk to one Nasir Zamir and come to a settlement. The man also threatened him saying that he has contacts in BMC, police and the underworld.

After this episode, Shaikh was called to the office of BMC's A-ward in July 2019 with regards to one of the complaints filed by Khan, two officials informed him that Khan made many complaints about his hotel and has asked to meet him to settle the matter.

BMC officials told Shaikh that Khan is an influential officer with the government and also has a visiting card with the national emblem.

At the same time, when Khan came to the office, then BMC officials introduced him to Shaikh, after which the latter realised that Khan was the one who had threatened him in office a month ago.

One of the officials showed Shaikh Khan’s visiting card in which it was written, "Member, Hindi Advisory Board, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India NDCC, 11 Bhawan, B wing 4th Floor, Jai Singh Road, New Delhi.”

Seeing the visiting card, Shaikh doubted its authenticity, after which he filed an RTI application to know if whether there is a committee named Hindi Advisory Board and if Khan was a member of it. In the reply, RTI mentioned that Hindi Advisory Board did not exist, but there is a committee known as 'Hindi Salahkar Samiti' and Khan was not a member of the committee.

With the RTI application, Shaikh learned that Khan made a visiting card and letterhead by misusing the National Emblem, after which he filed a complaint to the police.

On Shaikh’s complaint, the MRA Marg Police has registered an FIR under IPC 170, 419 and 506 against Khan. Sheikh told mid-day, "There was a property dispute between my family and Abu Azmi (MLA) in the High Court, in which we won. Yet Azmi is harassing me through Khan."

DCP Sangramsin Nishamdar told mid-day, "Looking at the seriousness of the matter, we will soon arrest Khan."

Meanwhile, when asked Azmi about the allegations, he told mid-day, “Khan is my man and he has not done anything wrong. This FIR is wrongly filed, I am in Dubai right now. I will meet the Chief Minister as soon as I come to Mumbai."

