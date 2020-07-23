Mumbai Crime: FIR registered against man for giving wife triple talaq

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against a man here for allegedly giving the wife triple talaq and also sexually assaulting her. The FIR was registered against the man, a resident of Bandra, at Nirmal Nagar police station on Tuesday, an official said. His wife told the police in her complaint that he had become porn addict since 2006, and used to sexually assault her.

When she said she would go to the police, he allegedly told her that he had shot her obscene pictures and videos and would post them on social media if she complained to anyone. On June 15, he said `talaq'' three times to divorce her, the woman alleged.

The triple talaq has been now banned by a law of Parliament.

The police registered FIR against the man under IPC sections 376 (Rape), 377 (Unnatural offences) as well as the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act.

No arrest has been made so far and further investigation is underway, the official added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever