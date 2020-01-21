Mumbai Crime: Fire brigade officer assaulted in clash between employees and youth

In a shocking incident, a clash took place between the employees of the Mira-Bhayandar fire brigade and the local youth last night. According to the police officials, it was alleged that several youths were creating a nuisance by standing and consuming drugs near the Mira-Bhayandar fire brigade station every day.

One of the fire brigade employees, identified as Lakshaman Bhandari was abused and assaulted by the youth. When other fire brigade employees rushed to his help, they were also abused and threatened by those youths. Post which, the Mira-Bhayandar fire brigade employees called the Kananakia police and revealed the incident to them but the local police only registered an NC (Non-cognisable report).

According to the NC report, every day, dozens of boys and girls stand in a group till late in the night at the Unique Garden area situated near the Mira-Bhayanadar fire station. These youths used to consume drugs and even shout and abuse each other.

When someone made an attempt to stop or interrupt them, the youth used to abuse and assault them too. We and our family live here, because of this they are very upset for many years. On the instruction of the CFO, yesterday had gone to make the youth understand but they abused us and beat us and even threatened one of our employees, said an officer from Mira Bhayandar fire station.

The officer also said that they had given many written complaints to the Kanakia police in this context in the past too and they even reported today's incident but the police have not taken any concrete steps against these people so far.

We have registered the complaint and the investigation is underway. We had conducted a meeting with the local residents and the fire station officials to sort out the issue on previous occasions. We have also increased patrolling in the area and have assured the people that no more such incidents would occur again. We will take strict action against the people who create such nuisances, said a police officer from Kanakia police station.

