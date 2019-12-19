Mumbai Crime: Firing on Shiv Sena functionary in Vikhroli, assailant nabbed
The Sena functionary, identified as Shekhar Jadhav, sustained injuries on his hand and was admitted to Godrej Hospital in Vikhroli
This image has been used for representational purposes only
A Shiv Sena functionary was injured after an unidentified person opened fire on him in suburban Vikhroli on Thursday morning, a police official said. The incident took place around 8 am near Sai Mandir in Tagore Nagar area of Vikhroli, he said.
The Sena functionary, identified as Shekhar Jadhav, sustained injuries on his hand and was admitted to Godrej Hospital in Vikhroli, the official said. The assailant was caught by passers-by and handed over to police, he added.
