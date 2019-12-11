Mumbai Crime: Firm director tries to order wine online, loses Rs 96000

This image has been used for representational purposes only

An accused cheated and took more than six onetime passwords from a 50-year-old man who was trying to order wine online. He withdrew Rs 96000 from the 50-year-old executive director's account.

The victim was a resident of Breach Candy and he found a mobile number online. He called on the number to get some wine.

The Gamdevi police said that they had registered a case of the incident. According to a report in The Times of India, a police officer said, "We are seeking information about the suspect’s mobile number and bank account details where money was diverted."

