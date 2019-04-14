Mumbai Crime: First betting case of 12th season of IPL registered in Dadar

crime

The arrested are identified as Ramesh Gangane, 49, Uttam Jain, 42, and Sanjay Lapasia, 49

Representational Image

City police have registered the first betting case since IPL Season 12 began. The cops have arrested three for allegedly being involved in the betting business. The arrested are identified as Ramesh Gangane, 49, Uttam Jain, 42, and Sanjay Lapasia, 49.

During every important cricket season, bookies become active again and authorities manage to trace them. According to the police, the accused were caught betting on a KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) vs DC (Delhi Capitals) match on Friday night. An officer said, "We received specific information about this betting.

The senior officers from Dadar police station formed a team to visit a residential society nearby. They raided a flat and found the accused with laptops and mobile phones. We seized one laptop and 20 mobile phones worth R1.5 lakh. These people are well aware that police regularly visit hotels, and if they operate from any hotel, they will be on the police's radar. So, they were operating from a residential society."

Dadar police have booked them under sections 465, 468, 471 and 34 of IPC, among a few others. The police are currently investigating the transactions and the number of people involved in this.

