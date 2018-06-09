Mumbai Crime: Five arrested for firing at couple over pending dues

The arrested accused have been identified as Jatin Ahuja, Praveena Rathod, Rahul Bhosale, Ashfaq Saifan Akhtar and Rashid Qasim Shaikh

Officers of Chembur police station have arrested a Navi Mumbai resident along with four others for firing at a couple at Orange Mint Café, Govandi, in the wee hours of Friday. According to the police, accused Jatin Ahuja took the step, as victims Rakesh Sonawane and Shweta Pande, have not been making timely payments for the second hand car they purchased from him.

The arrested accused have been identified as Jatin Ahuja, Praveena Rathod, Rahul Bhosale, Ashfaq Saifan Akhtar and Rashid Qasim Shaikh. The cops have recovered a 7.65 mm pistol and two empty cartridges from the spot.

