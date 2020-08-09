Mumbai Crime: Five arrested for illegal sand dredging in Thane

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

Five people were arrested on charges of illegal extraction of sand from a creek in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday. Acting on a tip-off, a team of police and revenue officials conducted a raid at the creek in Kasheli area here on Saturday night and nabbed five persons for allegedly indulging in illegal dredging of sand, a senior police official said.

Three other accused escaped by swimming in the waters, he said. The accused were charged under Indian Penal Code Sections 379 (theft), 439 (intentionally running vessel aground or ashore with intent to commit theft) and 34 (common intention), and provisions of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966, the official said.

The raiding team destroyed seven barges and as many suction pumps used for the illegal dredging of sand. Search was underway for the other accused, including owners of the barges and suction pumps, the official said.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever