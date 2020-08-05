Mumbai Crime: Five burglars on parole steal from nine locked homes

In a case of recidivism, five burglars released on parole amid the COVID-19 pandemic, have been caught again by the Kurar police in the past week for housebreakings in the northern and western suburbs.

The accused used to target houses of people who moved back to their villages after the lockdown hit. Nine burglaries have been solved in Kurar police's jurisdiction and property worth R3.95 lakh has been recovered.

The accused caught have been identified as Mohsin Shaikh, 22, Pradeep Yadav, 21, Krishna Rana, 18, Shubham Bamne, 19 and Ganesh alias Ganya Kaundur, 19.

Assistant Police Inspector GS Gharge and his staff, supervised by Senior Inspector Babasaheb Salunkhe had been probing several burglary cases when on July 29, they apprehended Shaikh and Yadav and recovered a 'katauni', an instrument used to break locks, door handles and window grills from the duo. Questioning of the two by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone XII) Dr DS Swami revealed other crimes committed in DN Nagar, Amboli, Versova, Malad, Dindoshi, Bandra and Dahisar and led to the arrest of more accused. The accused have served time in Thane and Arthur Road jails.

