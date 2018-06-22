Mumbai Crime: Five cheat foreigners by cloning cards, held

The data was of those who visited Mumbai, Goa, Bangalore, Jaipur, Ludhiana, Chandigarh and Kullu-Manali, he said, adding the money withdrawn might run into crores.

Five people have been held for cloning debit and credit cards of foreigners and withdrawing money from their bank accounts, a senior crime branch officer said. The officer identified those arrested as Mohammed Hasan Iqbal Shaikh, 44, Mukesh Sharma, 40, Zuber Sayyad, 35, Fahim Shora, 30, and Abu Bakar, 45, all part of the same gang, with Sayyad, the kingpin and a Mira Road resident at this for five years.

"They would swipe these cloned cards at machines procured from shopkeepers, and money would be withdrawn before the victims could get an SMS." The data was of those who visited Mumbai, Goa, Bangalore, Jaipur, Ludhiana, Chandigarh and Kullu-Manali, he said, adding the money withdrawn might run into crores. "We are now tracking the sources from where this gang got personal data of the victims as well the shopkeepers whose swipe machines were used."

65

Number of credit and debit cards seized

