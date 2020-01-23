Mumbai Crime: Five-month-old foetus found in train's trash box at LTT

A 5-month old foetus was found inside the trash box attached to a long-distance train at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) on Wednesday evening. The police are yet to find out which train the trash box was removed from.

According to the police, the trash box was detached from the train for cleaning purposes when they found the foetus. The Tilak Nagar police have registered an accidental death report. On Wednesday, around 4.30pm, the police received information from the station manager at LTT that a dead foetus had been found inside the trash box. The police rushed to the spot and sent the foetus to Rajawadi Hospital.

"We are getting information from Terminus officials for further investigation and have registered an accidental death report," Sushil Kamble, senior inspector of Tilak Nagar police station, said.

Doctors said the foetus is over five months old and suspect that it must have been aborted and dumped. They said the decomposition of the foetus indicated that it was dumped in the trash box over three days ago. The police said a post-mortem will be carried out on Thursday.

