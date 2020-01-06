Mumbai Crime: Flesh trade busted in Juhu, six arrested, eight women rescued

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A flesh trade racket was busted by police in a hotel near Juhu Beach in which eight women including actors and models were rescued and six people including female pimps were arrested. Some of the arrested claimed to be casting directors and assistant directors in TV shows, but it has not been verified, The Times of India reported.

The arrested were identified as Rishika Ghosh and Manju Sharma, who were nabbed along with their agents, Asif Shaikh, Atul Singh, Ajmal Khan and Ravi Kumar. The police said to have booked two rooms at the hotel and had sent a bogus customer there. After the verification of the crime was done, a team of police officers went on to arrested the six people.

According to the police, the pimps would contact customers over the phone and send the photos of the woman through WhatsApp. They were charged Rs 30,000 to Rs 40, 000 per hour and were asked to book a hotel room and the women would be sent to the women.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates