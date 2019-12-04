Mumbai crime: Flesh trade racket busted Marine Lines flat

This picture has been used for representational purposes.

The Mumbai crime branch conducted a raid in a flat in Marine Lines after they received a tipoff of it being used as a brothel.

A report in The Times of India said that the owner of the flat stays in Malaysia and it was being leased to a hospitality chain that was under the care of Haneef Sarakali Uddin.

The police acted following a tip-off after which they sent a decoy to approached Uddin, an Assam native. After befriending him, Uddin confirmed that a brothel is being run in the flat. Then a team of the police officials from the Social Security Branch (SSB) raided the flat. They arrested Uddin and rescued two girls who were forced into prostitution

