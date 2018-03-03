Mumbai Crime: Flier caught with 900 newly minted Rs 2000 notes in Chyawanprash jar

Unable to fathom traveller's reluctance to let go of digestive bottle, CISF open it, find 900 newly minted Rs 2,000 notes!



An airline passenger's restless attachment to his chyawanprash bottle landed him in trouble with the law. Hyderabad-bound Rizwan Dalal, 43, was quizzed on Wednesday after Rs 18 lakh in cash was found in a bottle of the ayurvedic health supplement. With Dalal in custody, authorities are now trying to identify a man who travelled with him to the airport and boarded a flight to Delhi.

Dalal was on his way to Hyderabad in an IndiGo flight on Wednesday night. Officials said the scanner detected the chyawanprash bottle in his luggage. Later, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officers asked him to remove it as no food items are allowed in the handbag. Officials said Rizwan became restless and requested the security personnel to return his bottle, but to no avail.

Opened with screwdriver

He decided to leave it behind, cleared the final security check and moved towards the bus to board his flight. On his way, he called someone, who asked him to abort his travel plans and reclaim the bottle. After that, Dalal requested the airline staff to offload him. He was taken back to the arrival gate and told to pay a fine and stay there.

Officials said he was also asked to give in a writing the reason behind cancelling his travel plans. He agreed to all conditions, but in return, demanded the return of his precious chyawanprash bottle. The airline staff took him to the CISF personnel and told them about his request. An airport source told mid-day, "CISF team raised their eyebrows at Dalal's actions, as they could not digest a passenger paying a fine for a chyawanprash bottle. CISF then tried to open the bottle, and surprisingly, it was not an easy task. They had to use a screwdriver to open it. On opening it, officials found Rs 18 lakh in Rs 2,000 notes, cleverly wrapped in plastic bags." Dalal was then taken to the Airport police station along with the money. Sources said he was later handed over to the Income Tax department for further investigation and is now being probed by the excise department, which has taken over the case.

Delivery to Hyderabad

Sources said Dalal told cops the money was from the sale of his property in Mumbai from two years ago. But when officers cross-questioned him, he failed to furnish any proof. Later, he revealed he was going to deliver the amount to someone in Hyderabad. His journey had been paid for, but it is unclear by whom. Authorities are now hunting for a possible accomplice. Airport sources said, "When airport CCTVs were checked, Dalal was seen getting out of the car with a man. They entered the airport together, but that man flew to Delhi on another flight."

