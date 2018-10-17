Mumbai Crime: Flipkart 'employee' cheats 22-year-old woman for 48,000 Rs

crime

Flipkart

A 22-year-old resident of Sakinaka was apparently cheated by an imposter claiming himself to be an employee of the online shopping portal Flipkart. The imposter told the woman that she won an SUV car as part of a lucky bonus after she purchased a mobile phone. He then informed her that she would only have to pay 48,000 Rupees as Road Tax and GST to claim the gift.

A resident of Sakinaka in Andheri East, Sajida Mohammed Mallik, (22) booked a smartphone from online purchasing website for her brother for an amount of 14,000 Rupees. Sajida also received an SMS confirming her purchase. Soon after the text message, she received a call from a person named, Nitin Kumar Singh.

"He claimed that he was working for Flipkart and told me that I won an SUV car in a lucky draw. When I grew doubtful about this, I asked for his identification. He then his Aadhar card and Pan card details to me after which I was convinced about his identity and then expressed interest in the offer" Sajida said to the police in her statement.

Nitin informed Sajida that she could either claim the SUV or ask for its value i.e. 12.50 lakh Rupees. Sajida then decided to opt for the cash money instead of the car.



She was then asked to deposit an amount of 48,150 Rupees under various heads. After the payment was done, she was asked to wait for a duration of 12 hours, after which the money would be transferred into her account. After she did not receive any cash in her account, she contacted Nitin once again. This time, the conman thought he had a new customer to prey on and began selling her the same deal. Sajida then realised she had been cheated of her money.

"I demanded him to return my money back, but he hung up the phone call. After I informed my family about the situation, they told me to file a complaint in the police station", added Sajida. A case has been registered in Sakinaka police station under IPC 419 (impersonation), 420 (cheating) and relevant section of IT act.

"We have registered the offence and are trying to get the account details in which the money had been deposited", said an officer from Sakinaka police station.