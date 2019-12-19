Mumbai Crime: Forced into wife-swapping, woman files case against husband, his friends in Mulund

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A woman has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against her husband, a stockbroker by profession and his male friends for raping her repeatedly. The 39-year-old woman, in her complaint to Mulund police, has said that she was being sexually exploited by different men on the directions of her husband since 2017.

The survivor revealed the matter to her mother who lives in Mulund, after which the duo registered a case with the local police. It was later transferred to Samata Nagar police after her husband was arrested. The other accused are at large.

The couple has two teenage children and lives in Kandivli East. "It is the case of wife swapping," said an officer attached to Samata Nagar police station.

The husband would often force the woman to have 'unnatural sex' with him but she opposed it. The would often become violent and finally resorted to 'wife swapping' with friends for sexual gratification.

The survivor told the police on June 15, 2017, when she was on a post-dinner walk with her husband, he told her that a friend was coming to meet him in the car. "I was told to sit in the car next to the driver while my husband and his friend's wife sat behind us. In no time, the driver started to touch me inappropriately while my husband was busy with his friend's wife. The friend drove us to a flat in Kandivli East where the friend took me to a bedroom and raped me," the survivor said in her complaint.

"When I told my husband who was outside, he consoled me saying it was a mistake and not to tell anyone," she added.

"In October 2018, my husband took me a flat in Borivli where another man raped me. When I told my husband, he threatened me with harm if I dared reveal it to anyone," she added. "Two days later, the same man came to our house and raped me right in front of my husband who recorded the incident on his phone," she added. "Three months later the same thing happened in Dahisar in the presence of my husband," she added.

The woman's mother told mid-day, "My daughter heard him speak to someone on the phone planning to repeat the same with another man. When she told me about what was happening, I immediately called her to my house in Mulund and we went to the police."

Sources at Samata Nagar police station told mid-day that the husband had created a facebook account where he invited couples to have fun.

"The husband has been arrested," said advocates for the complainant Swapna Pramod Kode and Shruti Mundargi. An officer at Samata Nagar said, "Efforts to nab others are underway."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates