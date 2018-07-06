Mumbai Crime: Foreign national arrested with cocaine worth Rs 9.20 lakh

The Police seized 115 grams of cocaine from the accused which he had allegedly planned to sell in the area

Representational Image

A 35-year-old African man was today arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai police and cocaine worth Rs 9.20 lakh was allegedly seized from him, an official said. Inusa Godwin was nabbed from Byculla in south Mumbai by the Azad Maidan unit of the ANC, the official said.

Police seized 115 grams of cocaine from Godwin which he had allegedly planned to sell in the area, the official said.

A case was registered against Godwin under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and a local court remanded him in police custody till July 10, the official added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates