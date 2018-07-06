Search

Mumbai Crime: Foreign national arrested with cocaine worth Rs 9.20 lakh

Jul 06, 2018, 19:11 IST | PTI

The Police seized 115 grams of cocaine from the accused which he had allegedly planned to sell in the area

Mumbai Crime: Foreign national arrested with cocaine worth Rs 9.20 lakh
Representational Image

A 35-year-old African man was today arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai police and cocaine worth Rs 9.20 lakh was allegedly seized from him, an official said. Inusa Godwin was nabbed from Byculla in south Mumbai by the Azad Maidan unit of the ANC, the official said.

Police seized 115 grams of cocaine from Godwin which he had allegedly planned to sell in the area, the official said.

A case was registered against Godwin under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and a local court remanded him in police custody till July 10, the official added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Liquor worth Rs. 20 Lakhs destroyed ahead of panchayat polls

Tags

Crime Newsmumbaimumbai news