Mumbai Crime: Forest employee held for taking bribe in Palghar

A forest department employee in Palghar district of Maharashtra was arrested for allegedly taking Rs 13,000 as bribe from a man for giving him a GPS survey report, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said. Dinesh Shivde, 29, posted in Dahanu division allegedly demanded Rs 25,000 from the man to hand him the report of a GPS survey conducted in his area in Somta village, the ACB said in a release on Tuesday.



The villager complained to the ACB which laid a trap and caught Shivde on Monday while he was accepting Rs 13,000 as the first installment of the bribe amount, it said. The accused was arrested and booked under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the ACB added.

In a similar incident, the CBI has arrested two senior Indian Forest Service officers for allegedly bribing an environment ministry official, officials said on Sunday.

Tarun Johri and D Gogoi, both chief conservators of forest, posted in Arunachal Pradesh and Port Blair respectively, were arrested in a case of Rs 20,000 to the environment ministry official for getting a departmental work done.

It is alleged that some departmental service matter of Gogoi was pending in the ministry for which he sought the help of his batchmate Johri, who was on a visit to Delhi, they said.

Johri paid Rs 10,000 to the official on behalf of Gogoi to a ministry official who complained to his superior about the bribe, they said.

A case was registered and during the verification process by the CBI, Gogoi paid another Rs 10,000 to the official, they said. After successful verification, Johri was arrested Saturday, while Gogoi was nabbed Sunday, they said.

