Mumbai Crime: Former HR executive arrested for sexual harassment of employee

He was accused of sexual harassment by former employee

Representational Image

Niramay Satpute, former vice-president, human resources, WorkStore Ltd, a multi-national stationery firm, was arrested on Friday by Vanrai Police in a case of sexual harassment at the workplace.

He was released on bail later. Senior inspector of Vanrai Police Station Jyotsna Rasam confirmed the news. Last month, a 33-year-old former senior manager at the company had accused Satpute of sexually harassing her, and later, not taking cognisance of her complaint about the toxic work environment.

A complaint against Satpute under IPC section 354D and relevant IT Act sections was registered at Borivli Police Station, from where it got transferred to Vanrai police. The woman's advocate Ajinkya Pokharkar said, "Satpute had applied for anticipatory bail in Dindoshi Court. As part of procedure, the police arrested him. Later, the court released him on a bail of Rs 15,000. We are waiting for the charge sheet to be filed and shall strategise further action accordingly."

mid-day tried contacting WorkStore but our calls went unanswered. A source from the company revealed that an internal inquiry was done, following which Satpute was asked to leave the company. Speaking on the matter, the woman said, "I am just happy that he was arrested. This has been a nightmare. I was too alone, too scared and too little against a giant organisation. This has reinstated my faith in the judiciary."

