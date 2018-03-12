Mumbai crime: Four arrested for possessing over 30 kg drugs worth lakhs

They were found in possession of 26.2 kg ganja worth Rs 2.62 lakh, a senior police official said

Four persons, all hailing from Odisha, were arrested on Monday for allegedly possessing over 30 kg drugs from suburban Mulund. Acting on a tip-off, police apprehended the four in the Indira Nagar area. They were found in possession of 26.2 kg ganja worth Rs 2.62 lakh, a senior police official said.

The accused have been identified as Maheshwar Kumar, Chinmay Sahani, Bhata Krishna Sawai and Divya Jyoti. A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered, the officer said, adding other drugs weighing 5.35 kg worth Rs 53,500 were also found in their possession.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever