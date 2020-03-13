Mumbai Crime: Four arrested in Dongri building collapse

This image has been used for representational purposes only

Four people have been arrested by the Dongri police in the building collapse which happened in Dongri, Mumbai. In 2019, the Kesarbai building in Dongri collapsed on 15 July, taking away lives of 13 people.

According to the police, four people have been arrested in the case of Kesarbai building collapse, including 3 current trustees and one former trustee.

Safdar Karmali (trustee), Shabbir Mukadam (trustee), Barkat Unia (trustee) and Alis Rao (former trustee) were presented in court on Thursday. The court has sent these four accused to Judicial Custody.

Dongri police have also filed a charge sheet of 800 pages in the court today. The Dongri police have filed a charge sheet under sections IPC 304 (2) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337 (Causing hurt by an act which endangers human life),338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 420 and 38 (persons are engaged or concerned in the commission of a criminal act) of the Indian Penal Code.

An official of Dongri police said that in this case, we did a full investigation after which the four accused were arrested and presented in the court. The court has sent the four accused to judicial custody for 14 days.

On July 15, 2019, a 4-storey building collapsed in Dongri, in which 13 people died. This building was 100 years old. This building was initially 2 floors, later two more floors were built on it, which were illegal. The reason for the collapse of the building was also stated that the floor that was built later was illegal and its structure was not strong.

