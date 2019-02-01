Mumbai Crime: Four arrested in heist worth Rs 13.62 lakh

crime

The three accused managed to rob around 500 grams of gold and two mobile phones worth Rs 13.62 lakh and before fleeing the crime scene they tied employee's hands and legs with rope and used cello tapes on their mouth

Representational image

The LT Marg police have arrested four people in connection with a robbery case in South Mumbai. The arrested accused were identified as Alok Dera (41), Nimai Maithi (37), Suvendra Adak alias Nantu (27) and Satyashankar Atva alias Satya (24). An officer said," The robbery happened at 1 am and we arrested the accused at around 11 am in the morning and also recovered the stolen valuables."

The incident took place at Kalbadevi based Malharrao Wadi on 24th January, around 1 am in the night, where Nimai, Suvendra and Satya entered the premises with their face covered with masks. The three entered the gold polishing unit on the second floor and threatened three employees with a knife and then tied them up with ropes. They managed to rob around 500 grams of gold and two mobile phones worth Rs 13.62 lakh. Before fleeing the crime scene, they tied employee’s hands and legs with rope and used cello tapes on their mouth.

When the three accused were committing the crime, the fourth employee present in that unit was sleeping in the Mazarine floor. When he heard the commotion, he silently witnessed all of it and after the accused left the spot, he released the hostages and contacted their boss, who then called up the police.

"Once we received the complaint, we registered a case under Sections 392, 342, 452 and 506 (2) and 34 of the Indian penal code and relevant sections of the Arms Act and started an investigation," said another officer. Sanjay Mohite, Police inspector, from LT Marg police station formed three teams and started the investigation.

During the investigation, police learnt that the gold polishing unit has three business partners and interrogated them differently. Police suspected Alok, one of the partners, as he was unable to give statements accordingly. After a long grilling session with police, he confessed to the crime and admitted he hired three men to commit the crime because he was in dire need of money.

Police then traced the location of the other three accused and accordingly raided those places - Kurla, Parel and Kanjurmarg - from where they arrested the rest of the accused.

