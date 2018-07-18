Mumbai Crime: Four blackmail teen with nude photos, booked

The pictures were taken by the accused in April after the boy was called for lunch to Borivli by a friend to Borivli

The Samta Nagar police have booked four teenagers for blackmailing a 16-year-old boy by threatening to make his nude pictures viral. The pictures were taken by the accused in April after the boy was called for lunch to Borivli by a friend to Borivli.

After lunch, the two went to Kandivli. Both of them reached a secluded spot there, and found six to seven more boys waiting for them. According to the statement given by the teen, "They began hitting me and asked me to remove my clothes. When I did, they started clicking pictures; some of them made a video too. The very next day, I received a call from my friend saying they've demanded Rs 600 to delete the video."

The teen gave the money, but the boys returned in May, saying they wanted Rs 10,000 now to delete the video. The boy sold his gold chain to give the money. But the demands continued. On July 14, one of the accused asked the teen to follow him to a secluded place, where he was again beat up by three boys, who demanded Rs 5,000. The frightened teen told his father about what had happened. The father then rushed to Samta Nagar police station and registered an FIR.

"We have registered the FIR under sections 384, 385, 323, 504, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the IT Act. A notice has been served to the accused children's parents to appear for inquiry," said a cop from Samta Nagar police station.

