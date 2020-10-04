Mumbai Crime: Four doctors from Kalyan booked for forging death certificates

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Kalyan police recently booked four doctors of a private hospital for forging death certificates of the last three years. According to police officials, the accused doctors used fake signatures and stamp of a senior doctor from a civic-run hospital to give fake death certificates to deceased families.

The incident came to light recently when the doctors gave a death certificate to a deceased family who tested positive for COVID-19, reports Hindustan Times. Complainant Arun Chandel, who is based with Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar had registered a case at Kalyan's Kolshewadi police station under Sections 465, 467, 471, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

"We have registered a case on Thursday on the complaint of Chandel and are further investigating the matter. The accused have been forging death certificates from 2017. At present, we've got confirmation about a single death certificate and will check further on how many such forged death certificates were prepared in the last three years," Kiran Wagh, assistant police inspector, Kolshewadi police station said.

Police officials said that the forging had started three years ago after Chandel had left the hospital.

