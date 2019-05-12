Mumbai Crime: Four held for workers who died while cleaning septic tank

national

Mausam Dadal, mother of one of the deceased, said, "Aman had a five-month-old child. How can we live without him? Strict action should be taken against the people who are responsible for this."

Protesters seen outside Kapurbawdi police station in Thane on Saturday afternoon

Kapurbawdi police have arrested four persons, after three workers lost their lives while cleaning a septic tank at Dhokali, Thane, on Friday. They had gone to clean a tank in the sewage treatment plant (STP), but after consuming toxic fumes, became unconscious and lost their lives. All three were between 20 and 23 years old. Around 200 family members and relatives staged a protest at Kapurbawdi police station. Police investigation revealed that it was the first time the contractor, Dilip Patil, had undertaken this kind of cleaning work and didn't have any idea about safety equipment for his team.

Kapurbawdi police registered a case against the contractor and the society chairman, secretary and treasurer. All four were arrested and produced before the court under Section 304A. DCP Avinash Ambure said, "We have arrested three office bearers of Pride Presidency society: Suman Narsana, 44, chairman; Harbhajan Singh Bhatia, 69, secretary; and Sunil Kaiche, 43, treasurer, for negligence, on Saturday morning. The workers insisted that the society was equally responsible as they were aware that the work was undertaken at night and without any safety gear. We have booked the society member under Section 304 for causing death by negligence and under Section 7 and 9 of the prohibition of employees as manual scavenger and their rehabilitation act 2013."

SPI V Deshmukh said, "The society knew that work was going on at night. They also knew that Patil was not capable of this work and hadn't done contracts like this before. Thus, we have booked the main society officials."

304

IPC section under which the accused were held

