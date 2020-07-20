Mumbai Crime: Four kill man with hammer, drive truck over body to pass murder as accident

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Shivaji Nagar police arrested four persons on Saturday for allegedly murdering a man and trying to pass it off as an accident. According to the police, a woman filed a missing complaint on June 18 stating that her husband Aahadullah Khan was missing.

During the investigation, Khan's brother alleged that a person identified as Naushad Khan (50) was having an affair with his brother's wife. According to a report in Indian Express, he also told the cops that Naushad has threatened his brother to return the money that he had taken from him.

Taking into account Khan's brother's statement, the Shivaji Nagar police filed a kidnapping case. Acting on the basis of the evidence found during the investigation, the police arrested Naushad and three others.

A police officer said, "During interrogation, Naushad confessed that he had taken Aahadullah to Turbhe MIDC, where he murdered him with a hammer. He then asked his friend to drive his truck over the body to pass it off as an accident." The Mumbai police checked with Navi Mumbai Police where an accident case of Aahadullah Khan was filed.

However, they learnt that the deceased's face was damaged beyond identification in the alleged accident. After learning about the accident, the Shivaji Nagar police added sections of murder to the kidnapping case registered earlier. The cops are also looking if anyone else was involved in the crime.

