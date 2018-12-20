Mumbai shocker! Four men assault Ola driver, steal Rs 16,000 ATM cash and escapes with his car

crime

Accused also rob driver of two mobile phones before throwing him out of the car on a deserted location in Thane

Representational Image

A 28-year-old driver with online cab aggregator Ola had the worst nightmare of his life on Wednesday when he was robbed at gunpoint in Thane. The driver accepted a booking from Kandivali to Ghodbunder Road in Thane and four men, who boarded the cab, robbed him of his money and two mobile phones.

According to a Times Of India report, one of the accused identified as Ajay Raj hired an Ola cab on Wednesday from Thakur Village at Kandivali on Western Express Highway to Hiranandani Estate on Ghodbunder Road in Thane. The Ola cab driver Mohammad Rafi, who drives Hyundai Accent (owned by his employer Ashiya Khan), accepted their booking around 1 am

Soon, three men got in Rafi's cab at Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway between Kandivali and Borivali. After a while, another person got inside the cab. However, Rafi was in for a surprise when he asked for the fare of Rs 593 from the group after reaching the destination around 2 am. The man seated next to Rafi, pointed a gun at him while the three men seated behind gagged and assaulted him.

The assailants took the car to an isolated place on the highway, snatched Rafi's wallet and blindfolded him and drove further away. After almost 2 hours of driving, the culprits forced the driver to reveal his ATM PIN numbers and withdrew RS 16,000 from his account. the cab driver was thrown out of the vehicle near Bhatan tunnel at Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the accused fled with the car and two mobile phones.

Rafi managed to reach the express highway traffic chowky near Bhatan after taking a lift from a towing van. The cops on duty dropped him at Panvel taluka police station and he registered an FIR.

Ashok Rajput, Senior inspector at Panvel taluka police station said, “We have registered an FIR under the registered an FIR under the relevant IPC sections along with sections along with the Arms Act and transferred the case to Kandivali Police."

