Mumbai Crime: Four men rob businessman's house, steal 350-gram jewellery

The Charkop police have solved the housebreaking case which occurred at the beginning of this month at Charkop village. 39-year-old Nepali watchman was hired as a security guard by the society but he allegedly escaped after looting one of the houses.

Four Nepali watchmen in a well-planned manner robbed the house of a businessman and fled using different routes to Himachal Pradesh. One accused fled to Nepal while three were working in Apple orchards.

The Charkop police officer PSI Vijay Shinde along with his detection team, under the guidance of DCP Zone XI Mohankumar Dahikar, under the supervision of senior inspector Vithha Shinde, constantly worked on the CDR data record of the accused and finally traced the accused in Shimla (Himachal Pradesh). A police team was sent to Shimla and they caught two more accused excluding the main culprit who was involved in the crime. The officers have recovered 70 per cent of the robbed valuables from their custody. While one accused is still at large, the remaining jewellery is said to be with him.

The accused caught were identified as Jivan Budha(39), Mukesh Budha(32) and Santosh Budha(42). According to police sources, Jivan Budha was working as watchman since last eight years in Shejal Apartment situated in Charkop Village while the other two accused were residing with him but they were working in other society in the same profession.

The flat they robbed belonged to a businessman Manoj Bhandari. Bhandari went to his native village with his family on November 5 and Jivan took this advantage and with the help of other two accused, he carried out the plan and robbed the house on November 6 and fled from Mumbai taking 350-gram jewellery ornaments from Bhandari’s house.

"They are Nepali citizens, fled and were hiding in Shimla instead of going to their country; they were doing the same work (security guards) in three to four apple orchards in Shimla," said a police officer from Charkop police station.

The mobile phones of the accused were off, but a couple of days later, it was revealed the main accused Jivan Budha has started his phone but was using another sim, which we could track with the help of IEMI number.

Out of the three accused who have been caught, two are real brothers while third accused is their cousin. The accused who is at large is their relative from Kalikot district in Nepal. "We have booked and arrested the accused under various section of IPC and they were produced before the court on Saturday. They have been remanded police custody till December 6," said another officer from Charkop police station.

