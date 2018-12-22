Mumbai Crime: Four minors arrested for stealing mobile phones

crime

Police said the accused belong to Jharkhand, and would convince families in financial crisis there that they would take their minor children to Mumbai, provide them education and work, which could resolve the issues

The Yellow Gate police have booked two people for bringing minors from Jharkhand to Mumbai, and training them to steal mobile phones in a crowd. Police have arrested four minors, all between 13 and 17 years of age. They have been sent to the Children's Home in Dongri.

When the families agreed, the children would be brought to Mumbai, and trained to take advantage of a crowd and steal mobile phones. Then the boys would be 'allotted' areas for the work. The boys even got incentives if they stole high end mobile phones and got Rs 1000 to Rs 3000 per mobile phone. According to the police, the mobile phones would then be sent to Jharkhand from where they would be taken to Bangladesh, and sold there.

The case came to light when some people from Bhaucha Dhakka came with two minors to the Yellow Gate police station, saying the duo had stolen their mobile phones. DCP Rashmi Karandikar formed a team to investigate this and two more minors were arrested. The police also found 30 mobile phones on the accused.

