Mumbai crime: Four minors arrested for stealing motorbikes in Dindoshi

The Dindoshi police have arrested four minors who were school-going children for allegedly stealing motorbikes for joyrides on Monday.

According to police sources, a couple of bike stealing cases from Santosh Nagar area were reported to the police station. The police began the investigation on Monday and the cops received information that a minor boy aged 12-years was seen riding an Activa in the area. They caught the suspect when they inquired him about the bike and he confessed the crime. He also

revealed the names of his other colleagues to the cops. Four minors were arrested and two stolen bike were recovered from their possession.

All four accused are aged between 12 to 14 years. During interrogation, it was revealed that they found Activa bikes lying on the road couple of days before they were trying to start the bike by putting in the ignition. Once any bike gets started, they used to drive and go. When the bikes ran out of petrol, they would flee after leaving that bike at an isolated place.

