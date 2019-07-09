Mumbai Crime: Four more held in baby selling racket

crime

Main accused Uma was arrested by Wadala TT police in a kidnapping case and was in jail. The Crime Branch later took her into custody

The Crime Branch has rescued two more kids who were part of a baby-selling racket that they had busted recently. They also arrested four more accused, including three from Delhi, from where the two children were sold.

Unit VI of the Crime Branch had recently arrested Bhagyashri Koli, 26, Sunanda Masane, 30, Savita Salunkhe, 30 and Lalita Joseph, 35 involved in the baby-selling racket. The name of Uma Qureshi cropped up in the prime accused Koli’s statement. Uma was arrested by Wadala TT police in a kidnapping case and was in jail. The Crime Branch later took her into custody.

The second accused was identified as Neha Gupta, 24, a Delhi resident. Koli told the police that she sold two kids in Delhi via help from Neha. The two other accused who were arrested for purchasing the kids were apparently relatives of Neha, also Delhi residents. One of them was identified as Abhinav Agrawal, 40.

According to Akbar Pathan, DCP, Detection, Agrawal has a 17-year-old daughter and wanted a son as well. Neha sold him a 15-day-old male child for Rs 2 lakh. The fourth accused was identified as Rahul Gupta, 34. His wife was unable to conceive so he contacted Neha and bought a 14-day-old boy for Rs 3.5 lakh.

All four children rescued so far have been sent to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). Police suspect that these people may have sold more kids illegally.

