Mumbai Crime: Four Nigerians held with cocaine worth 2.4 lakh in Goregaon

The arrests and seizure were made by an ANC patrolling unit near the old check-post on Aarey Road late on Sunday night

Representational picture

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai police on Monday arrested four Nigerians with cocaine worth Rs 2.4 lakh in Goregaon. The arrests and seizure were made by an ANC patrolling unit near the old check-post on Aarey Road late on Sunday night, an official said.

A police official said, "Police teams spotted a taxi carrying four Nigerian nationals and brought it to a halt, on the basis of suspicion, after tailing it for some distance. The four persons were searched and we recovered 40 grams of cocaine worth about Rs 2.4 lakh in the illicit market."

The official identified the four as Paul Anayau Osinakachi (31), Okichiku Obanna Matince (35), Godswil Dike Chitachi (27) and Ruben Ajah Godwin (26). The accused have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

In February 2019, the Amboli Police seized one of the biggest hauls of cocaine this year on Sunday morning. The 6.5 kg of cocaine, worth over Rs 38 crore, concealed in curtain rings and rods, was supposed to be supplied to Johannesburg, South Africa and Auckland, New Zealand. The drugs were seized from Andheri. Three Nigerian men, identified as Febia Onkonkwo, Simon Agbata, and Michel Hope, along with a Brazilian woman identified as Carla Pinto Iris, were arrested under various sections of the NDPS Act. Amboli police inspector Daya Nayak got a tip-off about the syndicate, after which the team carried out raids, and arrested the accused from Andheri. Cops also raided an apartment in Koparkhairane from where various machines used to package the drugs were seized. The modus operandi of the group was a real curtain-raiser.

