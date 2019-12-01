MENU

Mumbai Crime: Four rob Rs 1.61 crore from ATMs, arrested by Bandra police

Updated: Dec 01, 2019, 07:24 IST | Faizan Khan | Mumbai

The accused allegedly swindled Rs 1.61 crore. The police have arrested three more accused in the crime, including a woman

Representational picture
An employee of a cash logistics firm was held by the Bandra police for siphoning off money from six ATMs. The accused allegedly swindled Rs 1.61 crore. The police have arrested three more accused in the crime, including a woman.

Vijayalaxmi Hiremath, senior inspector, Bandra police, said, "A cash logistic firm filed a complaint about missing cash from the ATMs and suspected one of their employees tobe involved." During questioning, the employee confessed to the crime.

