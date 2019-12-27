Mumbai Crime: Four Shiv Sena workers arrested for thrashing Wadala resident

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Wadala TT cops who are investigating tonsuring of Hiramani Tiwari, a Wadala resident who had commented on Chief Minister Uddhav Thakarey, have finally arrested four persons. Arrested accused includes Shakha pramukh Samadhan Jugdhar and 3 others. All accused will be produced in court on Friday.

Tiwari had posted a derogatory comment on Facebook against Uddhav Thackeray on December 20 when the Maharashtra chief minister had spoken against police action in Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi comparing it to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Samadhan Jugdhar had gone to Tiwari's place in Wadala and took him to a public place where he shaved his head. The act was shot on camera and made viral on the same day. The act created ripples in the state, urging action on Shivsena workers. Leaders of BJP had staged a protest outside Wadala TT police station demanding FIR against the accused on Wednesday evening, resulting cops booking shivsena Samadhan Jugdhare and other workers.

Wadala TT cops on Friday arrested Samadhan Jugdhar, Prakash Hasabe, Shrikant Yadav, Satyawan Kolambekar. DCP (Zone 4) confirmed the arrest of the four accused.

