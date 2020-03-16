Mumbai Crime: Four teenagers booked for sodomising minor boy in Kurla

Four teenagers have been sent to the Dongri Remand Home after they were nabbed by Nehru Nagar cops for sodomising their classmate for a month. The victim, a 13-year-old, had stopped venturing out of home. The family had noticed the behavioural change and gently asked him about it.

At first, the boy, resident of Nehru Nagar, gave vague answers. When the parents persisted, he told them he was experiencing pain while sitting down.

The boy was rushed to the doctor, who confirmed that he had been sexually assaulted. During counselling, the boy revealed that he had been assaulted by his friends. The family then filed a complaint against the four friends at Nehru Nagar Police station.

"We have detained all the accused and they have confessed to the crime. They have been sent to Dongri Remand Home. The victim is in trauma and is being counselled," said Vilas Shinde, senior inspector.

