Mumbai Crime: Four dupe foreign nationals of Rs 53,100, on the run

The police are on a lookout for four unknown persons who allegedly cheated three foreign nationals of Rs 53,100 after asking them to show some US dollars. According to the police, the accused took the amount after asking the victims to show the currency and hid some of the cash using sleight of hand, Indian Express reported.

The victims, Filipino national Jester Je Ong Chuan and US nationals Jeffery Walker and his wife Sandra had visited the city to attend an event, police said. The incident happened on Saturday when Chuan was approached one of the accused near the Grand Hotel in Ballard Pier.

According to the police, the man asked Chuan to show some US dollars to which the Filipino national obliged. When Chuan took out a bundle of the currency, the man took the bundle in his hand and hid some of the cash using sleight of hand. Chuan also told the police that Jeffery and Sandra were also approached by some unknown persons asking them to show the currency and hid some of the cash in the process.

The police filed a cheating case against the four persons on Tuesday and said that they have initiated the probe and are checking the CCTV footage of the area near the hotel to identify the thieves.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates