Mumbai Crime: Fraudster to pay for defrauding man out of accommodation

mid-day impact: MMRDA registers FIR against the conman who usurped a house from a project-affected person displaced by the fifth and sixth railway lines

Jagdish Yadav who was was allotted a house in the building in Nahur

Days after mid-day's report on how Kalwa resident Jagdish Yadav was displaced from his home for a railway project and then cheated out of temporary accommodation as well by a fraudster, the MMRDA has now lodged an FIR in the matter.

On December 1, this paper had reported how Yadav, 42, had to vacate his home near the Kalwa station in 2013 for the expansion of the fifth and sixth railway lines. Like all project-affected persons (PAP), he had been allotted alternative accommodation at Nahur, but five years later, he is yet to get the keys to the house. Instead, he discovered that someone called Umesh Gupta was allegedly living in the flat allotted to him.

Taking cognizance of the news report, MMRDA swung into action and started verifying the facts. Convinced with the report, the authority has since registered an FIR. "The concerned tenement has been sealed and the process of allotment to the original PAP after due scrutiny is underway," said an MMRDA official.

After runnig from pillar to post for years, Yadav was stunned to see the speedy movement of papers pertaining to his case. "I am thankful to the media and MMRDA for taking up the case. I am anxious to move to the house that has been allotted by the MMRDA," said Yadav, who along with his wife and two children, is residing with relatives in Vikhroli.

Ravi Tiwari, a Ghatkopar-based activist who helped Yadav and wrote to the Maharashtra Lokayukta on his behalf, added, "Hope the verifying process is completed at earliest possible."

