Mumbai Crime: Fraudsters siphon off Rs 4 lakh cash from ATMs through card-skimming

More than 50 people lost their money deposited in the State Bank of India’s Mira-road Branch account after a few unknown persons siphoned off approximately Rs 4 lakhs from various ATMs in the city through card-skimming.

As many as 18 account holders of the branch and of other SBI branches registered their complaints at the Kashi-Mira police station after receiving withdrawal messages on their registered mobile numbers Monday and Tuesday.

According to the police sources, most of the complainants have accounts in the State bank of India branch situated near D’Mart in Mira Bhayander with several account holders having their accounts in the SBI branches of other states too.

During the enquiry, it was found that the complainants who were duped have used the ATM of the branch bank in the recent period.

The police said the case was the work of ATM card skimming. The police said that the fraud might have copies the data of their victim’s ATM card using a skimmer. They had stolen the details of the victims’ ATM card and later withdrawn the money, police said.

The police observed the bank statements of the victims, where it was found that most of the withdrawals were made from one ATM in Malad.

Amit Bhaskar, a Mira Road resident who has a savings account in the bank branch, had received constant messages on his registered mobile number of Rs 10,000 being withdrawn twice from his account.

“After reading the message I blocked my ATM card through the bank’s customer care number. I also visited the branch and filed the dispute form. Today when I went to register my complaint in the Kashi-Mira police station, it was revealed There were 18 others like me who have been duped in similar manner. Most of them are have their accounts in the branch, whereas other people have accounts with the bank but in the branches were in other states,” Bhaskar said. He learned that the complainants had used the ATM near the bank.

Another account holder Sanjay Waghela said that he lost Rs 20,000 in the fraud. He said that he visited the ATM for a mini statement four days ago after shopping from D’Mart.

Senior inspector Sanjay Hazare of Kashi-Mira police station said that they have recorded the statement of all the complainants, registered the FIR under various sections of IPC and IT act and began the investigation.

