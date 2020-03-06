Mumbai Crime: Frequent bag theft incidents at Borivli court; dysfunctional CCTV cameras found

Advocates at the Borivli court have registered a complaint regarding the frequent bag theft incidents at the court and have also written to the registrar general of Borivli court. They have pointed to the dysfunctional CCTV cameras in the court.

Two bag thefts and one pickpocketing incident have been reported from the court premises in the last four months.

The latest theft took place on Saturday where senior advocate Kamlesh Tripathi's bag was stolen from near the typist table on the first floor of the court where he usually kept it. "When I returned to collect my belongings at 4:30 pm that day, my bag was missing along with some important documents," said Tripathi, who immediately registered a complaint at the Borivli police station.

Tripathi's wife Sarita, who also works in the same court as an advocate, said that the couple found out upon enquiring that the CCTV cameras in the premises were not working. "Such incidents have occurred in the past too which is why I insisted that my husband register a complaint," she said.

Other incidents

Advocate A T Siddiqui's bag was stolen from the courtroom a fortnight ago. "I was referring to a case in courtroom number 26 when my bag — containing important documents and cash — went missing. I will file a complaint soon," he told mid-day.

Senior advocate Shailesh Shrivastava too was a victim of pickpocketing and lost valuable documents including his Aadhar and PAN cards, ATM cards. "This is a very serious issue and it must be stopped. Proper security arrangements must be made inside the court along with functional CCTV cameras," he insisted.

'Repair cameras'

CCTV cameras were installed inside the court years ago with the monitor screen in the office of DCP Zone XI but the cameras stopped functioning soon. "We have requested the registrar and local police to take immediate action in the matter and ensure that CCTV cameras are re-activated," senior advocate Kishore Joshi told mid-day.

While assistant registrar SA Narvekar said that she was recently transferred to this court and hence would not want to comment on the issue, the police said that the matter was under investigation.

THREE

Total no. of thefts recently reported from the court

