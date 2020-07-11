Mumbai crime: Friends record boy wearing sari and dancing, murder him after fight over video

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly killed by his friends after an altercation on Wednesday in Mumbai’s Dharavi. Four suspects, including three minors, have been apprehended by the police on Thursday.

The police said that the victim’s friends had recorded a video of him wearing a sari and dancing. The victim requested his friends to delete the video and said that he would inform the police or his uncle who is attached to a political party, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

“After inquiring with the suspects, we learnt that the accused did not delete the video. The victim then went to inform his uncle, who lives half a kilometre away, about the harassment by the accused,” Ramesh Nangare, senior inspector of Dharavi police station, was quoted as saying by the website.

The victim went to his uncle’s house and while returning, the four accused accosted him. An argument broke out between them and one of the accused stabbed the victim in the shoulder twice. The victim was rushed to the hospital but died during treatment.

The police recorded the statement of eye-witnesses and nabbed the four accused.

